Golf-Campillo claims third European crown with Kenya Open win

Campillo, 36, secured a third title on the European tour, and first since 2020, as he sank six birdies in his final round for a tournament total of 18 under par, two ahead of runner-up Masahiro Kawamura from Japan, who also carded a 66. Campillo had begun his third round five shots off the lead but produced a superb 63 on Saturday which contained eight birdies, giving him a one-shot overnight lead going into the final round.

Spain's Jorge Campillo carded a final-round 66 to claim a two-shot victory in the DP World Tour's Kenya Open at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on Sunday. Campillo, 36, secured a third title on the European tour, and first since 2020, as he sank six birdies in his final round for a tournament total of 18 under par, two ahead of runner-up Masahiro Kawamura from Japan, who also carded a 66.

Campillo had begun his third round five shots off the lead but produced a superb 63 on Saturday which contained eight birdies, giving him a one-shot overnight lead going into the final round. He cemented his position at the top of the leaderboard with four birdies on the front nine and held off the challenge of Kawamura, with Spain's Santiago Tarrio (66) and Japan's Ryo Hisatsune (65) sharing third place at 15 under par.

"I was just trying to be focused all the way," Campillo said. "I am very proud to win but also to have my name on the same trophy as (former Spanish golfing great) Seve Ballesteros is very special to me."

