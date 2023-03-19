Rugby-Ireland beat England to clinch Six Nations Grand Slam

Ireland completed their fourth ever Six Nations Grand Slam with a 29-16 victory over England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, emphatically underlining their status as the world's top ranked team heading into September's World Cup. Andy Farrell's side were worthy of their clean sweep, having won all of their games by 13 points or more and ending 2022 winners France's 14-game unbeaten run along the way in one of the best championship games in recent memory.

Two tries from Dan Sheehan and one each from Robbie Henshaw and Rob Herring ensured Ireland finished ahead of France in second place and Scotland in third, while a third defeat for England left them in fourth place. Best of all for home fans in the middle of St Patrick's Day weekend celebrations, it was the first time Ireland had sealed the Grand Slam in Dublin, following Twickenham (2018), Cardiff (2009) and Belfast (1948).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)