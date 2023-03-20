Left Menu

Soccer-Man United book FA Cup semi-final berth with 3-1 win over Fulham

Bruno Fernandes scored twice to put Manchester United into the FA Cup semi-finals with a drama-filled 3-1 win over Fulham who had two players and manager Marco Silva sent off on Sunday.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice to put Manchester United into the FA Cup semi-finals with a drama-filled 3-1 win over Fulham who had two players and manager Marco Silva sent off on Sunday. Fulham appeared to be heading for their first FA Cup semi-final appearance since 2002 after Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring in the 50th minute.

But Erik ten Hag's side roared back with a vengeance at Old Trafford midway through the second half. A melee erupted when Willian was flagged for a handball after a VAR review and sent off. Mitrovic, who appeared to shove the referee, and Silva were also shown red cards. Fernandes's ensuing penalty put United on the scoreboard.

Two minutes later, Marcel Sabitzer put the home team ahead with a backheel chip into the net off a cross from Luke Shaw. Fernandes scored again for good measure seconds before the final whistle.

United will meet Brighton & Hove Albion -- who ended fourth-tier Grimsby Town's dream run in the cup with a 5-0 win earlier on Sunday -- in the April 22-23 semi-finals at Wembley Stadium. Sheffield United came from behind to dispatch Blackburn Rovers 3-2 and will play Manchester City in the last four.

