IBA WWBC final: "I call myself tactically smart boxer," Caitlin Parker is ready to face Lovlina

Lovlina Borgohain's opponent in the final of IBA WWBC final has been decided. She will face Australia's Caitlin Parker. While speaking to ANI, Catlin said, "I call myself tactically smart boxer, I am always looking I am always assessing out my opponent and what they are going to do so that's the pattern then and it is working."

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 12:04 IST
Caitlin Parker (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lovlina Borgohain will face Australia's Caitlin Parker in the final of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship. After capping off a strong display in the semi-final, the Australian boxer revealed her approach. While speaking to ANI Caitlin Parker said, "Not necessarily I call myself tactically smart boxer, I am always looking I am always assessing out my opponent and what they are going to do so that's the pattern then and it is working."

It will definitely be a tough challenge for both boxers to overcome each other in the finals. However, Caitlin believes that irrespective of the conditions she will bring out her best and represent her country proudly. She is ready to go against Lovlina, who will recieve support from all the home fans present in the arena as well as people who will watch her fight on their television screens. "Look at the end of the day I am going to bring out my absolute best that I can. I want to represent Australia proudly. I wanna show the world what I can do. She (Lovlina) is a great tough boxer with obviously a massive home crowd and a very atmospheric crowd and venue. So look I can't wait I am so excited you know my Aussie girls will be cheering Aussie Aussie Aussie oye oye oye but I guess I am just so excited," Caitlin said.

Caitlin is looking forward to fulfilling one of her dreams, if she is able to win her final bout against the Indian Olympic medal winner. She said, "What will I do with the prize money? I would love to be able to when I have a big event like this to bring my family over. My family has never watched me at these big events, they can't afford it, they have to work. So bringing my family and my partner would be great," Caitlin added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

