Left Menu

Soccer-James withdraws from England squad and returns to Chelsea

England's Reece James has withdrawn from the squad ahead of their European Championship qualifier against Ukraine due to an injury and will return to Chelsea, the team said on Saturday. He played only five minutes of England's 2-1 win over Italy after coming on as a late substitute. "The full-back has returned to Chelsea for assessment on an ongoing issue," England said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 18:06 IST
Soccer-James withdraws from England squad and returns to Chelsea
Representative Image

England's Reece James has withdrawn from the squad ahead of their European Championship qualifier against Ukraine due to an injury and will return to Chelsea, the team said on Saturday. James, who missed the World Cup due to a knee injury, has also struggled with a hamstring injury. He played only five minutes of England's 2-1 win over Italy after coming on as a late substitute.

"The full-back has returned to Chelsea for assessment on an ongoing issue," England said. "No replacements are planned as Gareth Southgate's squad, including the suspended Luke Shaw, continue their preparations at Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground."

Southgate had already seen Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount not report for international duty due to injuries. England play Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023