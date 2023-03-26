Left Menu

Soccer-Man United go top of WSL with win over West Ham, Arsenal thrash Spurs

A crowd of over 27,000 saw United score all the goals in the second half to reach 38 points after 16 games and move one point ahead of Chelsea, who have two matches in hand. Arsenal gave their title hopes a boost with a 5-1 hammering of hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby to move into third spot on 35 points from 15 games, ahead of Manchester City on goal difference.

Manchester United went back to the top of the Women's Super League with a 4-0 hammering of West Ham United at Old Trafford on Saturday, but Chelsea are still breathing down their necks ahead of their clash at Manchester City on Sunday. A crowd of over 27,000 saw United score all the goals in the second half to reach 38 points after 16 games and move one point ahead of Chelsea, who have two matches in hand.

Arsenal gave their title hopes a boost with a 5-1 hammering of hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby to move into third spot on 35 points from 15 games, ahead of Manchester City on goal difference. On Friday, Liverpool's Katie Stengel struck in the 40th minute to cancel out Gabrielle George's opener for Everton as the Merseyside derby finished in a 1-1 draw.

