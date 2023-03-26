Left Menu

Miami Open: Elena Rybakina rallies past Paula Badosa to reach R16

The triumph increased Rybakina's current winning streak to 10 games and maintained her chances of sweeping the Sunshine Double.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 18:35 IST
Miami Open: Elena Rybakina rallies past Paula Badosa to reach R16
Elena Rybakina (Photo: Australian Open/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

World No.7 Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to defeat former No.2 Paula Badosa 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the third round of the Miami Open. The triumph increased Rybakina's current winning streak to 10 games and maintained her chances of sweeping the Sunshine Double. Rybakina will face Elise Mertens in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Beginning with the first game of the match, Rybakina had trouble getting into a routine when serving. In the first set, Badosa took advantage of her second serve to break her serve four times. In the opening frame, Rybakina used her second serve to win only 22% (4 of 18) of the time. But in the early going of the second set, Rybakina gradually changed the pace. Rybakina had her serve broken four times in the opening set, but the rest of the match saw her retain it in all but one game.

But, Rybakina found herself serving behind 5-4 in the second set and on a match point at 30-40 as Badosa calmly handled her own service games. In response, Rybakina played a flawless point that included a solid first serve, two forehand swings, the last of which clipped the sidelines for a victory. Full of confidence and back in control, the reigning Wimbledon champion raced to the finish line to close out the two-hour and 31-minute match. Rybakina concluded with 60 winners, nearly four times as many as Badosa, who had 16 winners to her name.

"It didn't start well in the first set but in the end I just found some energy. I was trying to push more on the serve and started to move better on the court," WTA.com quoted Rybakina as saying. "It was a really tough battle. I was trying to focus on every point because the first set didn't go my way, but it was just a few mistakes here and there. Overall, I played well. Paula was serving well. Just happy that I was able to manage in three sets," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
4
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023