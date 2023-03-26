Left Menu

India drawn along with Malaysia, Chinese Taipei in Group C in Sudirman Cup Finals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 18:43 IST
Indian shuttlers were on Sunday handed a tricky draw in the Sudirman Cup Finals as they were placed along with Malaysia and Chinese Taipei in Group C in the global mixed team competition to be held in Suzhou, China from May 14 to 21. Australia is the fourth team in group C.

India registered its best performances at the 2011 and 2017 editions of the Sudirman Cup. In the last two editions, India couldn't reach the quarterfinals.

India had qualified for the Sudirman Cup after winning the bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Mixed team championships in February.

The prestigious competition will see 16 teams, including continental champions China, Denmark, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, battling it out.

China, the 12 time champions, will fight against Denmark, Singapore and Egypt in group A, while Indonesia, who won the title in 1989, faces Thailand, Germany and Canada in group B.

In group D, Japan, four-time winners Korea, France and England will compete for a place in the knockout.

Each tie of the competition will see five matches -- men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

The Sudirman Cup is the BWF World Mixed Team Championships which takes place every two years.

