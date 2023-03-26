Left Menu

BCCI Annual Contracts: Ravindra Jadeja promoted to A plus, KL Rahul demoted to Grade B

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2022-23 season.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 23:17 IST
BCCI Annual Contracts: Ravindra Jadeja promoted to A plus, KL Rahul demoted to Grade B
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo- BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2022-23 season. The BCCI have four categories - A+ which has annual remuneration of INR 7 crore. A, B and C categories are valued at INR 5 crore, INR 3 crore and INR 1 crore respectively.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah are the three cricketers who have remained in the Grade A+ category, while Ravindra Jadeja also has been included in the Grade A+ category (INR 7 crore). Indian all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel have been promoted from Grades C and B, respectively to A.

Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, pacer Mohammed Shami, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Patel are featured in the Grade A category (INR 5 crore). Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ajinkya Rahane have been removed from the annual contracts. KL Rahul has been demoted to Grade B. India's Test star Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubhman Gill have been added to the Grade B category.

Sanju Samson earned his maiden contract as he has been added to Grade C. Grade C featured the following players - Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh and KS Bharat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
4
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023