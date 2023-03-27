Left Menu

RummyCulture breaks Guinness World Records for online rummy tournament

As the online gaming industry continues to grow, we are excited to see new records and achievements of the future, Guinness World Records Adjudicator Rishi Nath said in the statement.The bootstrapped gaming platform claims to have over 2.5 crore user base.We applied our learnings from past experiences to ensure high availability, instant scalability and fault tolerance in order to handle a sudden influx of over 215,000 participants during the tournament start.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 15:09 IST
RummyCulture breaks Guinness World Records for online rummy tournament

Online gaming platform RummyCulture, owned by Gameskraft, has created a new Guinness World Record title feat for the biggest online rummy tournament, the company said on Monday.

The firm has won the record for its 'Sunday Mega Blockbuster' tournament held on March 19 with over 215,000 participants hosted at one time.

With this, RummyCulture has broken its own world record of hosting 1.09 lakh players in July 2020, the statement said.

''We at Guinness World Records would like to congratulate RummyCulture and Gameskraft Technologies Private Limited on achieving the record for the ''largest online rummy tournament. As the online gaming industry continues to grow, we are excited to see new records and achievements of the future,'' Guinness World Records Adjudicator Rishi Nath said in the statement.

The bootstrapped gaming platform claims to have over 2.5 crore user base.

''We applied our learnings from past experiences to ensure high availability, instant scalability and fault tolerance in order to handle a sudden influx of over 215,000 participants during the tournament start. We optimised every component of the technology stack and gradually scaled our tournament over the last four weeks to host the world's biggest online rummy tournament,'' Gameskraft, VP-Technology, Rahul Goyal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023