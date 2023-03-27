RummyCulture breaks Guinness World Records for online rummy tournament

Online gaming platform RummyCulture, owned by Gameskraft, has created a new Guinness World Record title feat for the biggest online rummy tournament, the company said on Monday.

The firm has won the record for its 'Sunday Mega Blockbuster' tournament held on March 19 with over 215,000 participants hosted at one time.

With this, RummyCulture has broken its own world record of hosting 1.09 lakh players in July 2020, the statement said.

''We at Guinness World Records would like to congratulate RummyCulture and Gameskraft Technologies Private Limited on achieving the record for the ''largest online rummy tournament. As the online gaming industry continues to grow, we are excited to see new records and achievements of the future,'' Guinness World Records Adjudicator Rishi Nath said in the statement.

The bootstrapped gaming platform claims to have over 2.5 crore user base.

''We applied our learnings from past experiences to ensure high availability, instant scalability and fault tolerance in order to handle a sudden influx of over 215,000 participants during the tournament start. We optimised every component of the technology stack and gradually scaled our tournament over the last four weeks to host the world's biggest online rummy tournament,'' Gameskraft, VP-Technology, Rahul Goyal said.

