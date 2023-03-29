Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Holders Senegal through to Cup of Nations finals

Defending champions Senegal, Burkina Faso, South Africa and Tunisia added their names to the list of qualified teams for next year's African Cup of Nations finals after away successes in Tuesday's qualifiers. Senegal, who won the tournament in Cameroon some 14 months ago, beat Mozambique 1-0 away to keep up their 100% record and secure top spot in Group L while a point away for Burkina Faso at Togo in a 1-1 draw was enough for them to progress from Group B.

Soccer-Belgium beat Germany 3-2 to pile pressure on Euro 2024 hosts

Visitors Belgium battled to a 3-2 win over Germany in a friendly on Tuesday to make it two wins from two matches in the past four days while piling pressure on the embattled Euro 2024 hosts. With both teams eager to bounce back from their shock group stage World Cup exits in December, it was Belgium who were the better side, earning their first victory over the Germans since 1954.

Baseball-Play ball - more quickly! New rules aim to speed MLB games

Larger bases, a pitch clock and the elimination of the infield shift await fans as Major League Baseball (MLB) kicks off its regular season on Thursday with new rules designed to speed up games and put more balls in play. It marks the biggest collection of changes to America's "national pasttime" since Alexander Cartwright pioneered the sport in the 1800s and established a basic rubric that governs the game in ballparks across the country decades later.

Tennis-Andreescu waiting for test results on painful ankle injury

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu on Tuesday thanked her fans for their support and said she is still awaiting test results on the left ankle injury that forced her to leave the Miami Open Grandstand court in a wheelchair on Monday. Andreescu went down while moving across the baseline in the second set of her last-16 meeting with Ekaterina Alexandrova, grabbing her ankle and screaming in pain before retiring from the match.

Olympics-IOC issues recommendations for Russian athletes' return to competitions

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday issued recommendations for the gradual return to international competitions for Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutrals, with President Thomas Bach saying their participation "works" despite the war in Ukraine. The IOC Executive Board's recommendations concern the return of those athletes to international competitions but not the 2024 Paris Olympics where a separate decision will be taken at a later date.

Soccer-McTominay double gives Scotland famous win over Spain

Scotland's Scott McTominay grabbed another brace of goals as they stunned a much-changed Spain side to earn a deserved 2-0 victory in their Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden Park on Tuesday and maintain their perfect start to the campaign. The win was a first for the Scots over their Iberian opponents since 1984 and ensured they top Group A on six points from two games, while second-placed Spain have three.

Soccer-Turner celebrates U.S. win with gender reveal party on pitch

United States goalkeeper Matt Turner kept a clean sheet in their 1-0 CONCACAF Nations League win over El Salvador but had an even bigger statement to make after the game when he took to the pitch to reveal of the gender of his second child. Surrounded by family and team mates, 28-year-old Turner booted a ball filled with pink smoke for him and his wife to find out they are expecting a girl.

Tennis-Alcaraz, Rybakina stay on course for 'Sunshine Double' in Miami

Indian Wells champions Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina stayed on course to complete the 'Sunshine Double' with straight sets wins at the Miami Open on Tuesday. Spain's world number one Alcaraz deployed his dynamic game to tame Tommy Paul 6-4 6-4 and set up a quarter-final with another American Taylor Fritz, who eased past Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3 6-4 earlier in the day.

Baseball-Judge rules Yankees business after record-breaking season

The New York Yankees hope to harness Aaron Judge's cult of celebrity to their advantage as the new season kicks off on Thursday following a record-breaking performance last year from the American League MVP. Judge smashed his 62nd home run in October, vaulting himself into the pantheon of Yankees greats as he broke Roger Maris' American League single-season record that had remained untouched since 1961.

Soccer-Ertz makes surprise return to U.S. squad for World Cup warm-up

Midfielder Julie Ertz made a surprise return to the United States squad on Tuesday for their final two international friendlies ahead of the Women's World Cup this year, following an extended absence after she gave birth to her first child. The April 8 and April 11 matches against Ireland represent the last chance for many players to show they deserve a ticket to Australia and New Zealand in July, where the defending champions begin their quest for an unprecedented third consecutive title.

