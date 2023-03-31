Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Judge fires as Yankees make fast start

American League MVP Aaron Judge kicked off the New York Yankees season in style on Thursday, launching a solo homer in his first at-bat of the year in a 5-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. The Bronx Bombers have not won the title since 2009 and fans were shattered when eventual champions Houston Astros stopped their last post-season cold with a clean sweep in the ALCS.

Soccer-Swanson returns to U.S. spotlight older and wiser ahead of World Cup

With a blockbuster 2023 that shows no sign of slowing down, United States forward Mallory Swanson has shed her early "wunderkind" image and unveiled what she calls a 'Mal 3.0' version of herself ahead of this year's Women's World Cup. The 24-year-old flicked her seventh goal of the year into the net at the SheBelieves Cup last month in an astonishing run that underlined her claim to a spot in the squad when the U.S. seek an unprecedented third straight World Cup title.

NFL-Bills safety Hamlin meets with U.S. President Biden

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his family visited U.S. President Joe Biden, the White House said on Thursday, months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game. Hamlin, then aged 24, had to have his heartbeat restored on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January, in an incident that sent shockwaves through the National Football League.

Olympics-Governments' criticism of Russia return to sport is deplorable - IOC

Criticism by some European governments of a plan to see a full return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international sport is deplorable and cuts into the autonomy of sport, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Thursday. The IOC on Wednesday issued a set of recommendations for international sports federations that will allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return since their ban last year following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Soccer-Man City sweat on Haaland ahead of key Liverpool clash

Manchester City fans are sweating on the fitness of goal machine Erling Haaland ahead of their key home Premier League game against Liverpool on Saturday. With Arsenal eight points clear of second-placed City, the champions need to take three from Juergen Klopp's side in the early kick-off to ensure the Gunners do not take their lead into double figures.

Soccer-Chelsea join Wolfsburg, Arsenal and Barcelona in Champions League semis

Chelsea reached the Women's Champions League semi-finals after a thrilling game against defending champions Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday, winning a penalty shootout 4-3 after the tie ended 2-2 on aggregate. The hosts had the advantage after beating Lyon 1-0 in the first leg, but two goals from the French team and a last-gasp penalty for Chelsea sent the match to penalties.

NHL-From Biden cabinet, Walsh hits the ice as head of NHLPA

Marty Walsh, new executive director of the NHL Players Association (NHLPA), got a taste of the challenges ahead on Thursday as he stick-handled around LGBTQ+ issues and what a World Cup of Hockey might look like without Russia. The former union organiser, mayor of Boston and until last month U.S. Labor Secretary in U.S. President Joe Biden's cabinet, Walsh has plenty of negotiation know-how and may need it to deal with a multi-national group of millionaire players and billionaire owners.

Soccer-Renard named France women's coach as World Cup looms

Herve Renard has been named France women's coach until 2024 and will lead the team at this year's World Cup, the French federation (FFF) said on Thursday. The 54-year-old Frenchman resigned as coach of the Saudi Arabia men's team this week after leading them to last year's World Cup in Qatar where they pulled off a shock group-stage win over eventual champions Argentina.

Tennis-Medvedev ends Eubanks run to reach Miami semi-finals

Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev ended the dream run of American qualifier and home favourite Christopher Eubanks with a 6-3 7-5 victory on Thursday to reach the Miami Open semi-finals. Medvedev has now won 22 of his past 23 matches, a remarkable run that includes titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai and a runner-up finish at Indian Wells.

Soccer-Former Canada Soccer head apologises to Sinclair, regrets incident

Former Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis does not remember using insulting language towards Christine Sinclair when she brought the women's soccer team's concerns to him but has apologised for the incident, he said on Thursday. Sinclair, the world's all-time leading international goal scorer, appeared before a parliamentary committee three weeks ago to speak about pay equity, equal treatment and other issues surrounding Canada Soccer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)