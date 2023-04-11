Left Menu

MI win toss, opt to bowl against DC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 19:18 IST
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Tuesday.

For MI, Riley Meredith comes in place of Tristan Stubbs. Rohit said the other change will be about the impact player.

For the home side, Mustafizur Rahman replaced Rilee Rossouw, while India's U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull will make his IPL debut, coming in place of injured Khaleel Ahmed.

The Teams: Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith.

