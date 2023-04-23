Left Menu

Soccer-Dutch league clash abandoned after beer thrown at linesman

The Dutch football association then decided that matches should be stopped immediately if a player or match official is hit by an object from the crowd. They also decided that if an object is thrown from the terraces but misses, play will be temporarily stopped with the players sent to the dressing rooms.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2023 01:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 01:52 IST
Soccer-Dutch league clash abandoned after beer thrown at linesman

Saturday's Dutch league match between relegation-threatened Groningen and NEC Nijmegen was abandoned after a beaker of beer thrown from the crowd struck the assistant referee. Referee Richard Martens took the players off the field in the 18th minute in line with new Dutch football guidelines, brought in earlier this month after crowd violence in the Dutch Cup semi-final between Feyenoord and Ajax Amsterdam.

A cigarette lighter thrown from the crowd hit Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen and cut his head, causing a lengthy delay to the match, and drawing widespread condemnation of behaviour at Dutch football games from government ministers and other sectors of civil society. The Dutch football association then decided that matches should be stopped immediately if a player or match official is hit by an object from the crowd.

They also decided that if an object is thrown from the terraces but misses, play will be temporarily stopped with the players sent to the dressing rooms. If it happens a second time, the match is immediately stopped. That happened last week in a second-division clash between NAC Breda and Willem II Tilburg that will now be concluded behind closed doors on Tuesday.

"It is inconceivable that an individual, with everything that has happened in the last month here in football, would do this. I think you are out of your mind," Groningen's general manager Wouter Gudde told reporters. The Groningen-NEC match is also expected to be completed at a later date, again behind closed doors. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global
4
Odisha discusses roadmap to become India's skilling capital

Odisha discusses roadmap to become India's skilling capital

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023