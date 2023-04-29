Left Menu

Every game from now on is very important: LSG skipper KL Rahul after victory against PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul emphasized that each game will be crucial after victory against Punjab Kings.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2023 10:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 10:35 IST
KL Rahul (Photo: Twitter/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul emphasized that each game will be crucial after victory against Punjab Kings. LSG registered a dominant 56-run victory against PBKS and they currently sit in the second position with 10 points. They will be looking to secure their place in the Top 2 spots. In order to achieve this they will need to win the majority of their games that lie ahead of them.

"It is so against the T20 trend. Can't put a finger on it. Happy that we got the win. Every game from now on would be very important. We had a break after the last game. We came back fresher after that," LSG skipper KL Rahul said after the match. LSG's batting approach is becoming more and more clear with each game. Rahul plays the role of an anchor while Kyle Mayers is given the license to play according to his own will. Ayush Badoni then comes into play according to the situation.

"We were clear as to how to bat. When you see such wickets, you get excited as batters. Getting 250 speaks highly of how we batted. You are familiar with what you can expect. Just being familiar to wickets helps. We always talk about setting the tone at the start. We had guys like Mayers, Stoinis. Badoni has been batting well. Hooda as well. The think tank does most of the thinking and I try to understand what they are thinking. And if it suits us, we go through with the plan," Rahul added. Lucknow Super Giants have a difficult run of games ahead as they will play their next three games against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Monday, Monday Wednesday and Sunday respectively. They will have the advantage to play at their home stadium in their first two games. (ANI)

