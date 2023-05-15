Left Menu

Premier League: Arsenal's title hopes suffer huge blow following 3-0 loss to Brighton

City had secured an easy win over Everton earlier in the day and could clinch their fifth title in six seasons if Arsenal loses to Nottingham Forest on Monday. Any other result in that match will give City a chance to seal their title in front of their home fans against Chelsea next Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 11:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 11:51 IST
Brighton and Arsenal in action. (Premier League Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
It was essentially all or nothing for the Gunners against Brighton after City's triumph at Goodison Park, but Brighton responded forcefully to their humiliation at the hands of Everton earlier this week. The first half of the match was goalless. The opening blow was delivered by Julio Enciso in the 51st minute, who headed in Pervis Estupinan's cross from a few yards away after Jakub Kiwior was injured when Evan Ferguson stepped on his boot and it came off.

It was essentially all or nothing for the Gunners against Brighton after City's triumph at Goodison Park, but Brighton responded forcefully to their humiliation at the hands of Everton earlier this week. The first half of the match was goalless. The opening blow was delivered by Julio Enciso in the 51st minute, who headed in Pervis Estupinan's cross from a few yards away after Jakub Kiwior was injured when Evan Ferguson stepped on his boot and it came off.

The hosts became increasingly angry as the Seagulls played with them and Mikel Arteta was cautioned for dissent. Deniz Undav in the 86th minute then delivered the game-winning blow by kicking Aaron Ramsdale after former Brighton forward Leandro Trossard mishandled the ball. Then, Estupinan added a third, poking home the rebound after Ramsdale's feeble save to set off wild celebrations throughout the south coast as well as in Manchester in the stoppage time.

In 36 matches, Arsenal has won 25 matches, drawn six and lost five. They are in the second position with 83 points. Brighton is at sixth place with 58 points, with 17 wins in 34 matches, seven draws and 10 losses. The final away game of the season for Arsenal is next Saturday at Nottingham Forest. The last day, May 28, sees the Gunners hosting the Wolves.

As part of their midweek schedule, Brighton will play Newcastle on Thursday before playing Southampton the following Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

