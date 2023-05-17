Left Menu

Cycling-Four more Soudal Quick-Step riders test positive for COVID at Giro d'Italia

We will continue to monitor and implement our testing protocol on the three riders and staff that remain at the race." Stage 11 of the Giro on Wednesday is a 219-km ride from Camaiore to Tortona.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 15:12 IST
Cycling-Four more Soudal Quick-Step riders test positive for COVID at Giro d'Italia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four more Soudal Quick-Step riders in the Giro d'Italia squad have tested positive for COVID-19 and will leave the race, the team said on Wednesday, three days after world champion Remco Evenepoel abandoned the event. Evenepoel was forced to abandon the Giro shortly after he regained the race lead with victory in the individual time trial on Sunday, which gave Geraint Thomas the leader's maglia rosa jersey.

A further round of tests were made on the riders and staff which showed Jan Hirt, Josef Cerny, Louis Vervaeke and Mattia Cattaneo had contracted COVID. "After the positive (test result) of Remco on Sunday evening, we had two more riders who were feeling unwell on Monday morning, but were negative on antigen tests," team doctor Toon Cruyt said in a statement.

"Therefore a PCR test was carried out on the seven remaining riders, the results of which showed that the four guys were positive. We will continue to monitor and implement our testing protocol on the three riders and staff that remain at the race." Stage 11 of the Giro on Wednesday is a 219-km ride from Camaiore to Tortona.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023