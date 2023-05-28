Soccer-USM Alger close on African Confederation Cup title

USM Alger took a giant step towards winning a first continental club competition title with a 2-1 away win over hosts Young Africans of Tanzania in Sunday’s first leg of the African Confederation Cup final. Aimen Mahious headed home a chipped free kick after 32 minutes to put the Algerian club ahead and silence some 50,000 home spectators cheering on the home side.

But they found their voice again eight minutes from time when Fiston Mayele scored a stunning equaliser, with an around-the-corner half volley to level the scores. However, a defensive error two minutes later left Islam Merili with a simple finish from point-blank range to give his side a major advantage for the return leg in Algiers next Saturday.

The north Africans looked physically stronger and tactically in control despite the rainy conditions and will be strong favourites to complete success in front of their fanatical fans next weekend. The Tanzanian side are offering East African football the opportunity for rare success in continental club competition as the region has a single title in some 60 years.

Kenya's Gor Mahia were winners of the old-style African Cup Winners' Cup 36 years ago, but all other efforts from clubs in the region have ended in vain. Yanga would have to win by two clear goals away in the return leg to claim the trophy.

The Algerians are also bidding for their first continental title. The closest they got was finishing as Champions League runners-up eight years ago, losing home and away to TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the decider. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by xEd Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)