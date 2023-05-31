Left Menu

French Open: Yuki-Saketh enter 2nd round, Bopanna-Ebden lose in opener

PTI | Paris | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:20 IST
French Open: Yuki-Saketh enter 2nd round, Bopanna-Ebden lose in opener

The Indian tennis pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni notched up a straight-set win over France's Arthur Rinderknech and Enzo Couacaud in men's doubles to make a good start to their French Open campaign here on Wednesday.

Yuki and Saketh, who had won the Bangkok Open Challenger in January this year, took 64 minutes to get the better of Arthur and Enzo 6-3 6-2 in their opening match.

However, Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden couldn't cross the opening hurdle, going down 5-7 6-7 (5-7) to French combination of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul in the men's doubles competition.

The India-Australian pair, who had won the BNP Paribas Open, Qatar Open and reached the finals of Madrid Open this year, saved five match points before the French duo prevailed.

It was also the end of road for N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan after they went down 3-6 4-6 to Belarus' Ilya Ivashka and Alexei Popyrin of Australia in their opener.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023