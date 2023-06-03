Soccer-Glasner aims to end Frankfurt stint on a high with German Cup victory

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner is determined bring the German Cup back to the city in his last match in charge, with holders RB Leipzig standing in their way on Saturday. The club said last month that the 48-year-old would leave at the end of a Bundesliga campaign in which they finished seventh, a year before his contract expires, after two seasons in charge.

"...being in the final with Eintracht is an extra special feeling," he told a press conference on Friday ahead of the showpiece match at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Five-time winners Frankfurt last lifted the German Cup in 2018 when they beat Bayern Munich 3-1 in the final.

Glasner, who led them to Europa League glory last season, said he would only realise the significance of his last match with the club when the final whistle blows. "The players have made it possible and I have the privilege to stand on the touchline," he said.

"Only the match is important on Saturday evening, not Oliver Glasner. If we win it, I don’t know what will happen.” In the only previous Cup meeting between the teams, Frankfurt beat Leipzig 3-1 in the last 16 in the 2019-20 season.

"We’ve studied Leipzig thoroughly," said Glasner of a side who are in their fourth final in five years, having lost two before lifting the trophy for the first time last season. "We think we’re equipped and have an idea for how we can control Leipzig’s play, but the crucial thing will be how we carry it out on the pitch."

Marco Rose's Leipzig side, who came third in the Bundesliga, can cap a successful season by retaining the trophy. "We got on the bus feeling good, are deservedly in the final and want to take the final step tomorrow evening," he told a press conference.

Rose acknowledged that Frankfurt would pose a big challenge due to their experience in cup competitions. "They're a good side and that's why they're in the DFB-Pokal final this year and why they won the Europa League last season," he added. "I think it will be a tight game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)