Soccer-Ramos to leave Paris St Germain

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos is leaving French Champions Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday. The 37-year-old arrived at Parc des Princes on a free transfer before the 2021-22 season after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay at Real Madrid.

The experienced centre-back, who won the World Cup and two Euros with Spain plus a multitude of trophies at Real Madrid, will leave the French capital, with his contract expiring. During his two seasons with the Paris club, Ramos won two Ligue 1 titles and the French Super Cup.

Paris St Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi thanked Ramos for his efforts at the Parc des Princes. "Sergio's leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)