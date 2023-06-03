Left Menu

Soccer-Ramos to leave Paris St Germain

During his two seasons with the Paris club, Ramos won two Ligue 1 titles and the French Super Cup. Paris St Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi thanked Ramos for his efforts at the Parc des Princes.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2023 02:41 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 02:41 IST
Soccer-Ramos to leave Paris St Germain

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos is leaving French Champions Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday. The 37-year-old arrived at Parc des Princes on a free transfer before the 2021-22 season after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay at Real Madrid.

The experienced centre-back, who won the World Cup and two Euros with Spain plus a multitude of trophies at Real Madrid, will leave the French capital, with his contract expiring. During his two seasons with the Paris club, Ramos won two Ligue 1 titles and the French Super Cup.

Paris St Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi thanked Ramos for his efforts at the Parc des Princes. "Sergio's leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
3
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global
4
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023