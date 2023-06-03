Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Mookie Betts belts 2 HRs as Dodgers blast Yankees

Mookie Betts and Max Muncy homered during a six-run first inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to an 8-4 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. Betts added a second home run amid a four-hit night and J.D. Martinez also went deep, extending his hitting streak to 16 games, as the Dodgers came out on top in the duel of historic franchises who were facing each other for the first time since 2019.

Soccer-Milan say Ibrahimovic will not extend contract

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not extend his contract with AC Milan, the Serie A club said on Saturday. The 41-year-old Swedish international's contract expires at the end of June and will not be renewed following a season plagued by injuries.

Tennis-Ruud not haunted by French Open final defeat, eyes another deep run

Casper Ruud is not haunted by memories of his punishing defeat by Rafa Nadal in last year's French Open final but the Norwegian fourth seed said on Saturday he hoped to make his presence felt again with more eyes on him. With the 14-times champion Nadal absent at Roland Garros this year due to injury, Ruud continued his bid to claim a first Grand Slam title as he shook off an early scare to beat China's Zhang Zhizhen 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-4 and reach the fourth round.

Tennis-Swiatek serves up double bagel as Gauff, Rune advance

Defending champion Iga Swiatek continued her imperious march towards a third French Open title in four years with a 6-0 6-0 humiliation of Wang Xinyu on Saturday to reach the fourth round. The world number one swept her Chinese opponent aside in 51 minutes with a potential quarter-final clash against Coco Gauff, who she demolished in last year's final, looming.

Tennis-Nadal's season all but over after hip surgery - representative

Rafael Nadal's injury-plagued season is all but over after the Spaniard underwent surgery on a hip muscle which will keep him out of action for an estimated five months, his representative said on Saturday. The 14-times French Open champion, who has won a men's joint-record 22 majors, has been out of action since January after hurting his hip flexor in a second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open.

Motor racing-Verstappen on pole for Spanish Grand Prix

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen flew to pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz joining him on the front row after a dramatic qualifying. Verstappen was nearly half a second clear of the Spaniard and so good was his first lap in the final phase that he aborted the second once it became clear nobody else was going to beat him.

Tennis-No sleepless nights for dreamy Rune as he eyes title in Paris

Dane Holger Rune said he was banking on many hours of sleep and lots of good dreams to help carry him to his first Grand Slam title at the French Open. Rune, who cruised into the fourth round with a 6-4 6-1 6-3 win over Argentine qualifier Genaro Alberto Olivieri on Saturday, said he needed as much sleep as possible to stay fresh in the tournament.

Soccer-Barcelona clinch Women's Champions League in comeback victory

Barcelona won their second Women's Champions League in three years on Saturday when they came back from two goals down to beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-2 in a thrilling final before a sold-out crowd in Eindhoven. Swedish defender Fridolina Rolfo struck the winning goal from close range in the 70th minute, rounding off a sensational comeback for Barcelona who had been 2-0 down at halftime.

Horse racing-Protester runs onto track as 31 arrested over Epsom Derby disruption

Police arrested 31 people in connection with plans to disrupt Saturday's Epsom Derby, including a man who was detained after running onto the track, as major sporting events in Britain continue to be affected by protests. Last month, protest group Animal Rising issued a call for volunteers to help disrupt the event by entering the track.

Soccer-Man City edge closer to treble after FA Cup final win over Man Utd

Manchester City moved to within one victory of completing a momentous treble as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final thanks to Ilkay Gundogan's double on Saturday. City captain Gundogan entered the record books by scoring the fastest goal in FA Cup final history as he crashed home a stunning volley 12 seconds after kickoff.

