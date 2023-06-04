Left Menu

Calmness Rohit Sharma has put out in middle is so evident: Australia's Cameron Green ahead of WTC final against India

With a 47-ball century in his team's final IPL group match, the young all-rounder was essential in Mumbai's last-gasp charge to the playoffs, which began with a scorching 128-run stand with Rohit.

04-06-2023
Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Australia's star all-rounder Cameron Green has just finished playing under Rohit Sharma and will be able to draw on what he learned from the Indian captain when they meet again in the ICC World Test Championship final. After being the most expensive Australian in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Green did not show any signs of nervousness as he amassed 452 runs and bagged six wickets for Mumbai Indians (MI) under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

While Green's Mumbai teammates are now his WTC Final opponents, he may draw on everything he learned from India's captain throughout the IPL and during their important century partnership when they meet in the red-ball clash. "The calmness he has out in the middle is so evident. He's obviously been there and done that for 10 years. To be out there with him and just talk through a situation was awesome. My role was trying to be aggressive and then he obviously showed ways to go about it, whether it was attacking spin, attacking pace, kind of picking your bowler in a way," Green said to the ICC when asked about playing under Rohit's guidance.

Green has had a good run of form recently, with a five-wicket haul in the Boxing Day Test, followed by a maiden Test ton. India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner. (ANI)

