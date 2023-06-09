Left Menu

Tennis-Match point just another point for cool Muchova after great escape

She will play top seed Iga Swiatek in Saturday's final. "Facing a match point, I was on a serve and I was focusing honestly on another point and try to put a great serve, and that worked," Muchova said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2023 00:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 00:41 IST
Tennis-Match point just another point for cool Muchova after great escape
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Karolina Muchova battled cramps and saved a match point to reach the French Open final with a thrilling three-set win over world number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Thursday but for the Czech adversities are nothing new.

Muchova, plagued by injuries in her career, delivered a masterclass of all-round tennis that stifled her opponent's power from the baseline to win 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 7-5 after saving a match point at 5-2 down in the third set. The unseeded 26-year-old, who tumbled down the rankings into the mid-200s after her injury-hit 2021 season before climbing back into the top 50, then rattled off the next five games to reach her first Grand Slam final.

Muchova retired injured in the third round in Paris last year but has never lost to a player ranked in the top three in her career with her record now standing at 5-0. She will play top seed Iga Swiatek in Saturday's final.

"Facing a match point, I was on a serve and I was focusing honestly on another point and try to put a great serve, and that worked," Muchova said. "So I didn't really think of it much like to put any pressure like that's a match point, just another point."

"I just tried to focus on my serve. I think I served well, and it kind of helped me to win this point." Muchova, however, had done the heavy lifting in the previous sets, with her sliced backhand negating Sabalenka's notorious power and forcing her tall opponent to the net with drop shots.

The versatile Czech also played outstanding points at the net herself, a far cry from the current trend of power-hitters glued to the baseline for fear of passing shots. "I think I have it like that in everything in life, I don't really want to be like anyone else," Muchova said.

"It's the type of game I enjoy, and I believe in. We are trying to improve it with the team."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023