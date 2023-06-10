Day 4: India lose Gill in pursuit of 444
Alex Carey was the top-scorer for Australia in the second innings, scoring an unbeaten 66.Mohammed Shami 239, Ravindra Jadeja 358 and Umesh Yadav 254 picked up the four wickets for India on day four. Brief Scores Australia 469 and 270 for 8 declared in 84.3 overs Alex Carey 66 not out, Mitchell Starc 41, Ravindra Jadeja 358.India 296 and 411 Rohit Sharma 22 batting, Scott Boland 110.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
India lost opener Shubman Gill to reach 41 for 1 at tea on the fourth day after Australia set an imposing target of 444, having declared their second innings at 270 for 8 in the World Test Championship final here on Saturday. At the break, Rohit Sharma was batting on 22 after Gill (18) edged one off Scott Boland (1/10) to Cameron Green, stationed at gully, who took a diving catch inches off the ground. Gill wasn't happy with the decision as tea was taken immediately. Australia had taken a massive first-innings lead of 173.
Resuming at 123 for 4 on Saturday, Australia added 147 runs before skipper Pat Cummins declared the innings an hour into the post-lunch session on the fourth day. Alex Carey was the top-scorer for Australia in the second innings, scoring an unbeaten 66.
Mohammed Shami (2/39), Ravindra Jadeja (3/58) and Umesh Yadav (2/54) picked up the four wickets for India on day four. Brief Scores: Australia: 469 and 270 for 8 declared in 84.3 overs (Alex Carey 66 not out, Mitchell Starc 41, Ravindra Jadeja 3/58).
India: 296 and 41/1 (Rohit Sharma 22 batting, Scott Boland 1/10).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"This was probably my best innings so far in IPL," Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill’s work ethics make him one of the best cricketers right now, says Vijay Shankar
"His biggest strength is finding the gaps in powerplay": Vijay Shankar on Shubman Gill's batting
"Whenever we have big games, Shubman Gill will perform as Virat, Rohit, and MS Dhoni", says Suresh Raina
Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill bags 'Orange Cap' for scoring most runs in IPL 2023