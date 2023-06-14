Cricket-Rose Bowl to host first Ashes test in 2027

The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host its first Ashes match in 2027 when England's men's team play Australia in a five-match series, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday. Along with the Rose Bowl, which staged the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021, the other venues for the series will be Lord's, The Oval, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge.

Lord's, The Oval and Edgbaston will also host matches in the 2031 series between the two countries, with Old Trafford and Headingley the other two venues. The England women's team will play test matches against Australia at Headingley in 2027 and at the Rose Bowl in 2031.

This year's Ashes series gets under way at Edgbaston on June 16.

