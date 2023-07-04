Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic puzzled as leaf-blowers needed at slippery Wimbledon

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2023 10:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 10:29 IST
Djokovic Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole )

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic puzzled as leaf-blowers needed at slippery Wimbledon

Frustrated fans were left wondering quite what was the point of Wimbledon's 80 million-pound ($101 million) Centre Court roof on Monday when Novak Djokovic's match was delayed for over an hour as ball boys took to using leaf blowers to dry the grass. Defending champion Djokovic had just taken the first set 6-3 against Argentina's Pedro Cachin when light rain forced the players off and led to the roof being slid into place - a process that takes 10 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

