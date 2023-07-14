Left Menu

Yash Dhull powers India 'A' to 8-wicket win over UAE in ACC Men's Emerging Cup

With young and talented Yash Dhull's century, India 'A' registered a comfortable victory against UAE in the ACC Men's Emerging Cup at Colombo on Friday. 

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 20:31 IST
Yash Dhull (Image: BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

With young and talented Yash Dhull's century, India 'A' registered a comfortable victory against UAE in the ACC Men's Emerging Cup at Colombo on Friday. Yash scored 108 off 84 balls, and Nikin Jose played a helping knock of 41 off 53 balls. India won the 50-over match by eight wickets.

Indian bowlers dominated the match and Harshit Rana was the leading wicket-taker. He took four wickets for 41 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Manav Suthar picked two wickets each. Abhishek Sharma also got a scalp. Chasing a low target of 175, India 'A' lost their first wicket early as Sai Sudharsan was dismissed by Muhammad Jawadullah at 8.

Nikin Jose seemed in fine form, and from the start, he started hitting boundaries. India's young brigade got another blow when Ali Naseer took the wicket of Abhishek Sharma who was out for 19 (14 balls). Yash and Jose were batting steadily to steer the innings after the team lost two early wickets.  Yash scored his fifty with a boundary in the 17th over and India 'A' also reached to 100-run mark in the next ball.

With his eye on the ball, Yash did not take much time to reach his hundred. He scored his century in the 26th over of the innings and finished the game with a boundary. Earlier, UAE had lost their first wicket in the first over. Harshit Rana dismissed Jonathan Figy on golden duck.

Harshit again delivered a brilliant ball to clear up Ansh Tandon at 5 off 14 balls. In the 11th over, Abhishek Sharma dismissed Lovepreet Singh. And in the next over, Manav Suthar cleared up Aryansh Sharma, who was batting at 38 (42 balls).

UAE batters were facing difficulty in the middle and went back to the pavilion one by one. Suthar dismissed Ali Naseer at 10. Mohammed Faraazuddin and Ashwanth Valthapa were trying to steer the batting but scored at a slow pace.

Faraazuddin- Valthapa partnership came to an end in the 44th over when Harshit Rana caught and bowled Faraazuddin who was on 35. UAE lost three wickets in the last five overs. Harshit Rana cleared up Sanchit Sharma and Nitish Kuma Reddy took the wicket of Valthapa and Jash Giyanani.

Brief scores: UAE: 175/9 (Ashwanth Valthapa 46, Aryansh Sharma 38, Harshit Rana 4-41) vs India 'A': 179/2 (Yash Dhull 108, Nikin Jose 41, Ali Naseer 1-14). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

