Japan batter Ibrahim found guilty of breaching ICC code of conduct

Japan batter, Ibrahim Takahashi, was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific (EAP) Qualifier match against the Philippines in Papua New Guinea.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 14:58 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Papua New Guinea

Japan batter Ibrahim Takahashi was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific (EAP) Qualifier match against the Philippines in Papua New Guinea. Takahashi was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.

Takahashi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction of a reprimand that was proposed by match referee, Wendell Labrooy, and as such there was no need for a formal hearing. In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Takahashi's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred after Takahashi was dismissed during Japan's innings. After entering the changing room, he damaged the wall adjacent to the changing room door. On-field umpires Shaun Haig and Alu Kapa, third umpire Phillip Gillespie and fourth official Claire Polosak levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

