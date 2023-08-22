Man City manager Pep Guardiola has emergency back surgery and will miss next two games

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has undergone "emergency surgery" on a back problem and isn't expected to take charge of the English Premier League champion for another month at least, the club said on Tuesday.

City said Guardiola has been suffering with severe back pain for some time and decided to have an operation in Barcelona, where he will spend time recovering. The surgery was successful, the club said.

His assistant, Juanma Lillo, will take over Guardiola's duties in the meantime.

"He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break," City said of Guardiola.

City has league games against Sheffield United and Fulham before the club season pauses for two weeks for international matches.

City's first game back is against West Ham on Sept. 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)