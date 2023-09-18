Left Menu

New Zealand reveal new jersey for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The New Zealand cricket team unveiled their jersey ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, starting October 5 onwards. 

Trent Boult in the new jersey. (Photo- Blackcaps Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The New Zealand cricket team unveiled their jersey ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, starting October 5 onwards. NZC took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Pacers Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham were seen wearing the new jersey. The colour is predominantly black and features a set of vertical lines.

"Our @cricketworldcup shirt is here! Available | http://on.nzc.nz/3RmGNd5 #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC23," tweeted Blackcaps. New Zealand had recently played a four-match ODI series against England at their home, which they lost 1-3.

Kiwis' next challenge will be a series against Bangladesh away from home, consisting of three ODIs starting from September 21. Lockie will be leading that side which features a lot of young talent. Notably, Batter Kane Williamson made his return to the New Zealand side as the Blackcaps announced their squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on September 11.

Williamson and fast bowler Tim Southee have been named to appear at their fourth World Cup. Following a strong run in form across the two white-ball formats, Mark Chapman has earned his spot, as well as 23-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who claimed 3/48 against England in the first of four ODIs on Friday.

There was no room in the group for young top order batter Finn Allen, nor backup wicket-keeper Tim Seifert, with the Black Caps opting for Tom Latham as the sole wicket-keeper in the squad. Adam Milne, who recently picked up a hamstring injury on New Zealand's tour of England, has also missed out. The side meet England and Bangladesh in ODIs before taking on England again in a rematch of the 2019 Final in the World Cup opener on October 5.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young. (ANI)

