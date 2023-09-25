Left Menu

Bumrah back for third ODI, Axar not playing but could be fit for WC warm-up games

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will be available for the third ODI against Australia after being given a one-match break but all-rounder Axar Patel will be given a few more days to recover from his quadricep tear ahead of the World Cup, BCCI sources said on Monday.While Ravichandran Ashwin has done decently in his two outings, the team management is still bullish about the fitness of Axar, the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder.The team management wants to give Axar full chance of recovery.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 19:29 IST
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will be available for the third ODI against Australia after being given a one-match break but all-rounder Axar Patel will be given a few more days to recover from his quadricep tear ahead of the World Cup, BCCI sources said on Monday.

While Ravichandran Ashwin has done decently in his two outings, the team management is still bullish about the fitness of Axar, the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder.

''The team management wants to give Axar full chance of recovery. His forearm and finger bruises have healed but may be in another few days, he would get fit for World Cup. India's first match is on September 8 and hence there is time. ''As far as Ashwin is concerned, we now know that he is match fit and in rhythm. If Axar can't make it, Ashwin walks in,'' a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity. The final squad announcement is on September 27 and it is understood that Axar still remains the team management's top choice for the reserve spinner's slot ahead of the Tamil Nadu veteran. It is understood that young batting star Shubhman Gill and bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur have been given a few days rest ahead of the third ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday.

''As per rotation policy of the team, Bumrah, who was given a couple of days off to freshen up is back along with skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav. Gill, who has been playing continuously gets to cool his heels for 3-4 days along with Shardul Thakur,'' the source added.

Ruturaj, Mukesh released for Asian Games ========================== India's Asian Games cricket team captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played the first two ODIs, have been released from the squad as he will link up with the Hangzhou-bound outfit. Also released is pacer Mukesh Kumar, who came as cover for Bumrah, who was given a break.

It is understood that Washington Sundar is also suppose to leave on the evening of the game or day after. While the Indian World Cup-bound team won't have any travelling net bowlers, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar will be summoned as and when required.

