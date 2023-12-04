Left Menu

Snooker-O'Sullivan becomes oldest UK champion by beating Ding

Ronnie O'Sullivan became the oldest UK snooker champion as he secured a 10-7 victory over China's Ding Junhui to claim a record-extending eighth title in York on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2023 04:23 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 04:23 IST
Ronnie O'Sullivan became the oldest UK snooker champion as he secured a 10-7 victory over China's Ding Junhui to claim a record-extending eighth title in York on Sunday. The career of seven-time world champion O'Sullivan, who turns 48 on Tuesday, has come full circle after he was the youngest player to win the UK Championship in 1993 at 17.

"Each tournament I win and play in, I take great pleasure from," O'Sullivan, known as 'The Rocket' told the BBC. "I had to come out and have a good head. There was a big crowd and I wanted to leave blood, sweat and tears on the table. I came out and gave it my all and I love competing.

"I always keep beating myself up because of the age thing. I keep thinking at some point you have to stop winning but I am doing all right and I will keep on going until the wheels fall off." O'Sullivan's triumph over Ding saw the Englishman add the 40th ranking title to his remarkable trophy collection.

