Left Menu

Cricket-Sydney Sixers advance to BBL grand final

Sydney Sixers secured hosting rights for the Big Bash League (BBL) decider with a comfortable 39-run win over Brisbane Heat on the Gold Coast where the finals series kicked off on Friday. The winners of Saturday's first knockout game between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers will face the Heat on Monday for a place in Wednesday's final against the Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 18:03 IST
Cricket-Sydney Sixers advance to BBL grand final

Sydney Sixers secured hosting rights for the Big Bash League (BBL) decider with a comfortable 39-run win over Brisbane Heat on the Gold Coast where the finals series kicked off on Friday. Skipper Moises Henriques (59) combined with opener Daniel Hughes (42) for a 94-run partnership which helped boost the Sixers to 152-8 from 20 overs after being sent in to bat.

Wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson top-scored with 26 for the Heat, who slumped to 113 all out in 17.5 overs after a miserly and destructive spell of 5-21 by seamer Ben Dwarshuis. The winners of Saturday's first knockout game between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers will face the Heat on Monday for a place in Wednesday's final against the Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024