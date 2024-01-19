Cricket-Sydney Sixers advance to BBL grand final
Sydney Sixers secured hosting rights for the Big Bash League (BBL) decider with a comfortable 39-run win over Brisbane Heat on the Gold Coast where the finals series kicked off on Friday. The winners of Saturday's first knockout game between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers will face the Heat on Monday for a place in Wednesday's final against the Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Sydney Sixers secured hosting rights for the Big Bash League (BBL) decider with a comfortable 39-run win over Brisbane Heat on the Gold Coast where the finals series kicked off on Friday. Skipper Moises Henriques (59) combined with opener Daniel Hughes (42) for a 94-run partnership which helped boost the Sixers to 152-8 from 20 overs after being sent in to bat.
Wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson top-scored with 26 for the Heat, who slumped to 113 all out in 17.5 overs after a miserly and destructive spell of 5-21 by seamer Ben Dwarshuis. The winners of Saturday's first knockout game between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers will face the Heat on Monday for a place in Wednesday's final against the Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)