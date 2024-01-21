HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day eight
Highlights of the eighth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, all times local (GMT +11): 1215 PLAY BEGINS AT MELBOURNE PARK Coco Gauff and Magdalena Frech kicked off their fourth round clash at Rod Laver Arena.
Coco Gauff and Magdalena Frech kicked off their fourth round clash at Rod Laver Arena. The temperature was hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (70 Fahrenheit) with a slight chance of rain later in the day. READ MORE
Swiatek shunted out of Australian Open, Alcaraz breaks new ground 'Demon' and 'Djoker' headline day eight at Melbourne Park
Australian Open order of play on Sunday Teenager Noskova stuns top seed Swiatek in Australian Open third round
Swiatek at a loss to understand Australian Open exit Awesome Alcaraz reaches second week at Melbourne for first time
Medvedev motors into fourth round at Melbourne Park French wildcard Cazaux continues to punch above his weight
Zheng gets Li surprise after making Melbourne fourth round Azarenka maintains perfect record against Ostapenko to reach fourth round
Only something 'miraculous' can stop Djokovic in Melbourne: Laver
