PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 10:38 IST
Senior police officer injured in minor accident at Kolkata Police half marathon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A senior police officer received minor injuries when a temporary arch put up at the Kolkata Police Safe Drive Save Life Half Marathon at the Red Road accidentally fell on him on Sunday morning, an officer said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (I), Kolkata Police, Murli Dhar Sharma received injuries on his head and back when the temporary arch, put up near the end point of the marathon, fell on him, he said.

Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for the injuries, he added.

''The injuries are minor. However, he is being treated at the hospital and is under the observation of doctors there'', the officer told PTI.

The temporary arch fell down probably because of the strong winds blowing since early morning, he said.

The Kolkata Police SDSL Half Marathon was organised to promote safe driving.

Many famous personalities including former India captain Sourav Ganguly, other sportspersons and filmstars participated in the rally which started around 5.30 am from the Red Road, in the heart of the city.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also took part in the marathon which was organised in three categories— open 21-KM run, open 10-KM run and Fun 5-KM run.

