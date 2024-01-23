HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day 10
It looks like being a hot day at Melbourne Park with the temperature already 25 degrees Celsius (78 Fahrenheit) and forecast to peak at 31 in the late afternoon. Australian Open order of play on Tuesday READ MORE Sabalenka show set to continue and Djokovic finds his groove Alcaraz leads men's seeds through, qualifier Yastremska into quarters Zverev says fans should not have to tackle protestors at Australian Open Zheng glides past Dodin to book Melbourne quarter-final spot Alcaraz mows down Kecmanovic to reach Australian Open quarter-finals No shortage of Czech stars to emulate but Serena tops the charts for Noskova Fastest serve at the Australian Open?
Highlights of the 10th day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, all times local (GMT +11): 1308 - SINGLES QUARTER-FINALS ACTION UNDERWAY
Quarter-finals action in the singles draw got underway as scheduled on Rod Laver Arena, where U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff was taking on unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk. It looks like being a hot day at Melbourne Park with the temperature already 25 degrees Celsius (78 Fahrenheit) and forecast to peak at 31 in the late afternoon.
