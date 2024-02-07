Left Menu

Rugby-Steward wants England to make Twickenham erupt against Wales

England fullback Freddie Steward has urged his team mates to give fans at Twickenham reasons to be loud and proud again in Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales after players were booed off in previous home games that ended in defeat.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 16:30 IST
Rugby-Steward wants England to make Twickenham erupt against Wales

England fullback Freddie Steward has urged his team mates to give fans at Twickenham reasons to be loud and proud again in Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales after players were booed off in previous home games that ended in defeat. England have lost four of their last six home matches. They left Twickenham with their heads bowed, having been booed by the crowd after a 53-10 defeat by France during last year's Six Nations, their heaviest loss at the stadium.

They faced similar treatment again in their last home match, a 30-22 loss to Fiji in a World Cup warm-up fixture in August. "Being back at home for the first time since last summer is also synonymous with us being a new group," Steward told reporters ahead of England's first home match of the year.

"I would never say the fans need to lift us, they do that on the back of what we do - so the responsibility is ours (to perform)." "As players when you play for England you are expected to win. So when you don't, you understandably don't have the fans on our side," the 23-year-old added.

"The supporters are the heartbeat of what we do. We want Twickenham to erupt, and we want it to be a place we want to go and play in front of our fans and represent them." England will be in need of support more than ever as the squad contains several new faces including flanker Ethan Roots and centre Fraser Dingwall, who started their first match against Italy last weekend.

Jamie George has replaced Owen Farrell as captain, while the coaching staff also went through a shake up since the World Cup with defence coach Felix Jones and skills consultant Andrew Strawbridge being recent additions. "This is essentially a fresh start, we have had our World Cup and we are on the start of a new cycle with fresh faces and new coaches," Steward said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Catalent plant being sold to Novo; US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Catalent plant being sol...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh takes 2-shot lead over Hitaashee in opening round of 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh takes 2-shot lead over Hitaashee in opening round of 4th leg of ...

 India
3
EXPLAINER-Why Indonesia's parliamentary election matters

EXPLAINER-Why Indonesia's parliamentary election matters

 Global
4
Trump brings fight to stay on ballot to US Supreme Court

Trump brings fight to stay on ballot to US Supreme Court

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024