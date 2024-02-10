PKL: Parteek, Rakesh help Gujarat Giants inch closer to playoff spot with win over Bengal Warriors

Left Menu

The Giants moved to the fourth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 standings with 60 points from 19 matches

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2024 09:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 09:13 IST
Gujarat and Bengal in action. (Photo- PKL). Image Credit: ANI
The Gujarat Giants inched closer to a playoff spot after registering a comprehensive 41-32 victory in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 match against the Bengal Warriors in Kolkata on Friday. The Giants moved to the fourth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 standings with 60 points from 19 matches, as per a PKL press release. With 44 points, Bengal Warriors are in the seventh spot after playing 18 matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers are at the top with 77 points in 19 games.

Maninder Singh picked up a few raid points as the Warriors inched ahead at 5-3 in the 5th minute. Fazel Atrachali pulled off a brilliant tackle against Nitin Kumar, but the Warriors still held the lead at 6-4 in the 8th minute. However, Parteek Dahiya effected a magnificent raid to take out Akshay Kumar, Vaibhav Garje and Jaskirat Singh and hand the Giants the lead at 8-6. The Gujarat side rode on the momentum and inflicted an 'ALL OUT' to take a decent lead at 12-7 in the 12th minute. Dahiya pulled off another 'SUPER RAID' soon after as the Giants continued to extend their lead. Nitin Kumar caught out Rohit Gulia and Deepak Singh in the dying minutes of the first half, but the Giants held the lead at 18-14 at the end of the first half.

Dahiya carried out a 'SUPER RAID' in the opening minutes of the second half as the Giants attained a massive lead at 21-14. Moments later, the Giants inflicted an 'ALL OUT' to extend their lead even more. However, Maninder Singh effected a couple of raids and reduced the Giants to just one member on the mat in the 31st minute. The Warriors carried out an 'ALL OUT' soon after and reduced the gap between the two sides to 26-33. But Rakesh sealed the deal for the Giants after he pulled off a 'SUPER RAID' to take out Akshay Kumar, Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde as the Giants walked off with a comprehensive victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

