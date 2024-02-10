Netherlands announce squad for ODI matches, T20I tri-series against Nepal, Namibia

The Netherlands board announced a squad on Friday for the upcoming ODI and T20I matches against Namibia and Nepal, which are set to take place in Nepal. In the ODI series, three teams will lock horns in a total of six matches which will kick off on February 15. This series would be part of the World Cricket League 2. From this series will be starting the build-up to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

The Netherlands board in a statement asserted that the squad is not full-strength as some "players have injuries or commitments elsewhere". In the T20I tri-series, there would be a total of seven matches (including the final) played between the three sides. The series will take place from February 27 and the final of this series will be played on March 5 after the completion of the ODI series.

All three teams, Nepal, Netherlands, and Namibia are part of the upcoming T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in June in the West Indies and the United States of America. Nepal and Netherlands are in Group D along with South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Namibia is in Group B along with Australia, England, Scotland, and Oman.

Netherlands ODI squad: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards, Michael Levitt, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Olivier Elenbaas Netherlands T20I squad: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards, Michael Levitt, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Timm van der Gugten, Daniel Doram (reserve player)

Fixtures: February 15 - Nepal vs Namibia ODI

February 17 - Namibia vs Netherlands ODI February 19 - Nepal vs Netherlands ODI

February 21 - Nambia vs Nepal ODI February 23 - Netherlands vs Namibia ODI

February 25 - Netherlands vs Nepal ODI February 27 - Nepal vs Namibia T20I

February 29 - Netherlands vs Namibia T20I March 1 - Namibia vs Nepal T20I

March 2 - Nepal vs Netherlands T20I March 3 - Namibia vs Netherlands T20I

March 5 - T20I tri-series final. (ANI)

