Indian-American Theegala finishes fifth in WM Phoenix Open in Arizona

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 13:29 IST
Indian-American Sahith Theegala (Image: PGA).
Indian-American Sahith Theegala finished in Top-5 with rounds of 69-69 on the last two days at the WM Phoenix Open. Theegala was the halfway leader at 13-under. This was the second Top-5 result of 2024 for Theegala, who was runner-up at the Sentry in the first event of the year. Theegala shot 65-64-69-69 for 17-under for four days.

Canada's Nick Taylor, 35, the third-round leader, came back from three shots in the last four holes to get to 21-under and a play-off with Charley Hoffman. Taylor won the play-off on the second extra hole. Theegala will play next week at the Genesis Invitational, where Tiger Woods will also tee up. The field will include World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 4 Viktor Hovland. Earlier this week, another Indian-American Akshay Bhatia missed the cut with 75-71.

Taylor came back from three shots down with four holes left in regulation. He birdied three times in the last four holes to force a play-off, which he won. It was Taylor's fourth PGA TOUR title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

