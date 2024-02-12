"Brilliant work lads": Pat Cummins' message to Australian side following ICC U19 WC win

Australian skipper Pat Cummins extended his congratulations to the young Aussie side which won the ICC U19 World Cup by defeating India in the final at Benoni on Sunday. Australia broke their winless streak against India in the U19 title clashes as its pace attack helped defend 254 against Men in Blue, winning their first title since 2010 and overall their fourth title on Sunday.

Cummins himself had an incredible 2023, securing the ICC World Test Championship and ICC Cricket World Cup, both by India in the final. Cummins' win over India is perhaps the highest point of his career as a skipper. The fast bowler has himself played in three youth-level ODIs, scoring 67 runs with a fifty and taking five wickets.

Recapping the match, while chasing a target of 254, two maiden overs from Australia foreshadowed the chain of events that were about to unfold in the next 43.5 overs. Arshin Kulkarni and Musheer Khan were the two casualties in the first powerplay, which handed Australia early control in the final. During the run chase of 254, Mahli Beardman dismissed India's skipper Uday Saharan in single digits for the first time in the tournament, which indicated that the chase was not going to be a walk in the park for the Indian team.

Adarsh Singh (47) and Murugan Abhishek (42) waged a battle during their time on the crease; however, it wasn't enough to get India across the finishing line. India was bundled out for 174. Besides Beardman, Raf MacMillan also took 3/43 while Calium Vidler took 2/35. Tom Straker and Charlie Anderson got one wicket each. Mahli was the star for Australia, taking 3/15 in his seven overs, getting key wickets of Adarsh, Indian skipper Uday and Musheer.

Earlier in the innings, after winning the toss, Hugh Weibgen's Australia skipper decided to bat first and set a target of 254 runs in the final match. Harjas Singh (55), skipper Hugh Weibgen (48) and Oliver Peake (46) delivered notable contributions for Aussies. Raj Limbani (3/38) and Naman Tiwari (2/63) were the pick of the bowlers for India. (ANI)

