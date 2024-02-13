"Siddaramaiah Unveils Generous Rs 50 Lakh Cash Prize for Tennis Ace Rohan Bopanna"

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday congratulated ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna for winning the men's doubles Australian Open title and announced a prize of Rs 50 lakh.

He felicitated Bopanna in the presence of his family.

Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge, Minister Shivraj Thangadagi and others were also present.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', Siddaramaiah said, ''Met and congratulated Rohan Bopanna, who won the men’s doubles title of Australian Open tennis tournament and announced a prize of Rs 50 lakh.'' Bopanna became only the third Indian to win a men's doubles Grand Slam title, taking the Australian Open crown with partner Matthew Ebden after a commanding win over Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final held recently.

Only the iconic Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi have won major titles for India in men's tennis, while trailblazer Sania Mirza did it in women's tennis.

It was Bopanna's second Grand Slam title, having won the French Open mixed doubles trophy with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski in 2017.

