Left Menu

"Siddaramaiah Unveils Generous Rs 50 Lakh Cash Prize for Tennis Ace Rohan Bopanna"

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-02-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 14:43 IST
"Siddaramaiah Unveils Generous Rs 50 Lakh Cash Prize for Tennis Ace Rohan Bopanna"
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday congratulated ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna for winning the men's doubles Australian Open title and announced a prize of Rs 50 lakh.

He felicitated Bopanna in the presence of his family.

Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge, Minister Shivraj Thangadagi and others were also present.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', Siddaramaiah said, ''Met and congratulated Rohan Bopanna, who won the men’s doubles title of Australian Open tennis tournament and announced a prize of Rs 50 lakh.'' Bopanna became only the third Indian to win a men's doubles Grand Slam title, taking the Australian Open crown with partner Matthew Ebden after a commanding win over Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final held recently.

Only the iconic Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi have won major titles for India in men's tennis, while trailblazer Sania Mirza did it in women's tennis.

It was Bopanna's second Grand Slam title, having won the French Open mixed doubles trophy with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024