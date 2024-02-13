South Africa talismanic spinner Imran Tahir becomes fourth player to claim 500 wickets in T20

South Africa's experienced spinner Imran Tahir completed 500 wickets in the T20 format and became just the fourth player to achieve the remarkable feat. The 44-year-old completed the feat during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) clash between Rangpur Riders and Khulana Tigers.

He played a crucial role in Rangpur's victory with his figure of 5/26 in his four-over spell. With this five-wicket haul, he joined the elite company of Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan and Sunil Narine. Former West Indies skipper DJ Bravo leads the chart with 624 wickets in 571 appearances in the T20 format. Afghanistan's ace spinner Rashid Khan has scalped 556 wickets in 410 matches and West Indies mystery spinner Sunil Narine sits on the third spot with 532 wickets to his name.

Coming to the match, Rangpur skipper Nurul Hasan won the toss and elected to bat at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. After Luke Wood dismissed both openers in a span of four overs, Shakib Al Hasan fought valiantly and played a blistering knock of 69. He stitched up a crucial 109-run partnership with Mahedi Hasan (60) to a score of 219/5.

Skipper Hasan's (32 off 13 deliveries) fireworks at the end played a crucial role in setting the mammoth total of 220. While chasing the target, Khulana were reduced to 141, as Tahir spun the opening order. He dismissed set batter Alex Hales (60) along with skipper Anamul Haque (5), Afif Hossain (11), Habibur Rahman (13) and Akbar Ali (0).

Her heroic effort with the ball helped Rangpur clinch a 78-run victory. They currently sit at the top of the table with 14 points in nine games. On the other hand, Khulana Tigers are in fifth spot with eight points. (ANI)

