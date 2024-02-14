Left Menu

Bobsleigh-Swiss brakeman has surgery after being run over by own sled

Vogt and Michel finished fourth in the two-man bob at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. "The federation has left it up to the other Swiss teams in Altenberg to decide whether they want to participate in today's remaining training sessions and the races over the weekend or not," the statement added.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 21:31 IST
Bobsleigh-Swiss brakeman has surgery after being run over by own sled

Swiss bobsledder Sandro Michel has undergone emergency hip and thigh surgery after being run over by his own sled in a World Cup training crash in Altenberg, Germany. Swiss Sliding said in a statement on Wednesday that Michel, who also had chest injuries, was stable after being flown by helicopter to Dresden's University Hospital for overnight surgery.

It reported that the 27-year-old was thrown from the four-man bob piloted by Michael Vogt in Tuesday's training and left lying on the track. The 210kg sled then slid back uncontrollably from the uphill finish area and ran over the brakeman, who is the last to jump on board at the start and is also responsible for operating the brake at the finish.

Vogt suffered severe concussion and bruises in the accident, with other pushers Dominik Hufschmid and Andreas Haas slightly injured. Vogt and Michel finished fourth in the two-man bob at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

"The federation has left it up to the other Swiss teams in Altenberg to decide whether they want to participate in today's remaining training sessions and the races over the weekend or not," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
2
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
3
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024