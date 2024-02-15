Left Menu

Indian Veteran Premier League: Herschelle Gibbs, Thisara Perera headline Red Carpet Delhi squad

Former South African batting star Herschelle Gibbs, and former Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera are among the players announced by the Red Carpet Delhi Team for the upcoming first edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League

Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs (Image: Karachi Kings/X). Image Credit: ANI
Former South African batting star Herschelle Gibbs, former Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera are among the players announced by the Red Carpet Delhi Team for the upcoming first edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL). Known for his explosive batting, Gibbs, who is also the captain of the Red Carpet Delhi team, brings enormous experience and leadership to the squad. Perera on the other hand, forms a key cog in the middle order of the Delhi-based team.

Abhimanyu Mithun and former West Indies cricketer Ashley Nurse add to the experience of the updated squad which will feature in the IVPL, scheduled to take place from February 23 to March 3, 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. Red Carpet Delhi team owners Devesh Tyagi and Manjul Arora in unison said, " We are delighted to have Herschelle Gibbs and other veterans in our squad. Surely with Gibbs as the captain of the squad, we are really looking forward to having some big scores in the tournament. Our team is gearing up for the IVPL and we are ready to showcase our talent on the field."

Expressing his excitement about joining IVPL, Herschelle Gibbs said, "Hi everyone, Herschelle Gibbs here and I'm very excited to announce that I'll be playing in the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL). I'll be representing the Red Carpet Delhi Team and can't wait to get started and see you all then." Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL is bringing together veterans such as Sehwag, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Rajat Bhatia, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Gibbs, and many more.

The participating teams include VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. Each team is a powerhouse of talent, as cricketing legends and regional stars come together to relive their passion for the game. Each team will have four to five iconic players from across the World. Fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the live cricketing extravaganza firsthand can secure their seats and be part of the electric atmosphere at the stadium.

Red Carpet Delhi Updated Squad: Herschelle Gibbs (C), Thisara Perera, Abhimanyu Mithun, Richard Levi (WK), Ashley Nurse, Bipul Sharma, Jeetendar Chaudhary, Rajesh Tandel, Kapil Rana, Samiullah Beigh, Omar Alam, Yaju, Ashish Sharma, Yashpal Singh, Rajeev Tyagi, Vikrant Yadav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

