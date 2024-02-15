Looking forward to playing Playoffs in Hyderabad: Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik

Dabang Delhi KC fought back from an 11-point deficit in the first half to secure a 45-43 victory over the Tamil Thalaivas in their PKL Season 10 clash at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. In what was an impressive turnaround for the team who have qualified for the playoffs, skipper Ashu Malik scored 18 points to seal the win in the final minutes of the match.

Speaking after the game, Head Coach Rambir Singh shared the reason for his team's performance in the first half of the match, "When a team qualifies for the playoffs, they become a little complacent in the remaining few group games. We made a few defensive errors, which gave the Tamil Thalaivas the early lead. Even Ashu was 50-50 with his raiding but this is natural." At the same time, he was very happy with his team's performance and credited his side for their comeback. "Such a victory always breeds confidence in both the defensive and raiding units, especially after covering the gap that we had in the first half. Now, the one week that we have left, we will work as hard as we can."

The Head coach was joined by skipper Ashu Malik, who is looking forward to playing their PKL Season 10 Playoffs clashes in Hyderabad, "The fans' atmosphere is very supportive. The crowds cheer for us a lot and we are very happy to be travelling to Hyderabad for the playoffs this season. We will prove ourselves, working according to the strategy of the head coach and achieve our victory." The Dabang Delhi KC will take on Bengaluru Bulls in their final league-stage match in Panchkula on Sunday.

PKL season 10 schedule for February 16 Game 1: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates- 8 pm

Game 2: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers- 9 pm Venue: Panchkula. (ANI)

