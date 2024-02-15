India's Sumit Nagal enters quarter-finals at Bengaluru Open

Second seed Sumit Nagal of India continued his unbeaten run and entered the singles quarter-final of the Bengaluru Open 2024 after beating Hong Kong's Coleman Wong in straight sets at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Nagal, who won the ATP Challenger title in Chennai last week, was in total control of the second-round clash on centre court, packing off Wong 6-2, 7-5 in an hour and 45 minutes, as per a press release from Bengaluru Open.

The world number 98 Nagal quickly opened up a 3-1 lead in the opening set and then broke Wong once again to wrap up the set. Wong put up a better fight in the second set, breaking Nagal in the fifth game. But the Indian responded by breaking back his opponent's serve without dropping a single point immediately to draw level.

He then made the most of his experience to keep the 19-year-old Hong Kong player at bay to close out the set and match four games later. Nagal will now face fifth seed Adam Walton of Australia, who defeated Belgium's Gauthier Onclin 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Challenger event is being organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association. Earlier, seventh seed Stefano Napolitano of Italy got the better of Canada's Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

The former World No. 25 Pospisil, who was given a wild card for the tournament, had fought back after losing the opening set to force a decider. While he hit eight aces, the Canadian was also guilty of nine double faults and it hurt his chances.

Key results:Adam Walton (Aus) beat Gauthier Onclin (Bel) 6-2, 6-2; Moez Echargui (Tun) bt Enrico Dalla Vella (Ita) 6-2, 6-2; 7-Stefano Napolitano (Ita) bt Vasek Pospisil (Can) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. (ANI)

