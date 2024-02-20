Left Menu

Soccer-Germany World Cup winner Andreas Brehme dead at 63

Brehme also played for Bayern Munich and Real Zaragoza among others before retiring in 1998 following his return to Kaiserslautern and lifting the Bundesliga title with them.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 15:51 IST
(Adds details, quotes) BERLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) -

World Cup winner Andreas Brehme, whose late penalty in the 1990 final against Argentina in Italy handed Germany their third world title, has died at the age of 63, his family said. The attacking full back and dead-ball specialist became an instant Germany football great when his spot kick earned them a 1-0 victory over Diego Maradona's Argentina in the World Cup final in Rome.

Tributes and condolences poured in from clubs across the Bundesliga and Europe. "A magnificent player, a great Inter fan. Ciao Andy, forever legend," former club Inter Milan said on social media.

Brehme also played for Bayern Munich and Real Zaragoza among others before retiring in 1998 following his return to Kaiserslautern and lifting the Bundesliga title with them. He also won the German league title with Bayern Munich while also lifting the Serie A trophy and a UEFA Cup with Inter.

"FCK mourns the passing of Andreas Brehme," Kaiserslautern said. "He wore the Red Devils' shirt for a total of 10 years and became German champion and German Cup winner with FCK." "In 1990 he fired the German national team to the World Cup title with his penalty and became a football legend. The FCK family is in deep mourning and our thoughts are with Andi's family and friends."

Brehme won 86 caps for Germany, scoring eight goals, including the one he is best remembered for. "Andreas Brehme will forever be in our hearts, as a World Cup winner and, more importantly, as a very special person. He will forever be part of the FC Bayern family," Bayern Munich said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

