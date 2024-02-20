Left Menu

Soccer-Brighton's head of recruitment Jewell to join Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion's head of recruitment Sam Jewell has been placed on gardening leave after he accepted a new position at Chelsea, the south coast club said on Tuesday.

Soccer-Brighton's head of recruitment Jewell to join Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion's head of recruitment Sam Jewell has been placed on gardening leave after he accepted a new position at Chelsea, the south coast club said on Tuesday. The 34-year-old is the latest to make a switch from the Amex to Chelsea, with Brighton's former head of recruitment Paul Winstanley joining the west London side in November 2022.

Chelsea had also hired manager Graham Potter, who was sacked in April last year, from Brighton in September 2022. "Sam Jewell has accepted a new position at Chelsea. Sam has now commenced a period of gardening leave," Brighton said in a statement.

"We thank him for his long service to our club. "With immediate effect, Mike Cave, assistant technical director, supported by George Holmes, scouting and intelligence manager, will assume Sam's responsibilities."

